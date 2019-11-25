Man accused of murdering his mother and grandmother to return to scene for investigations

SINGAPORE: A man accused of killing his mother and grandmother in Commonwealth last month will be taken back to the scene as part of investigations, a court heard on Monday (Nov 25).

Gabriel Lien Goh, 22, appeared in court in person and hung his head low during the hearing.

The police prosecutor asked for Goh to be remanded for a scene visit, to complete investigations and to recover evidence.

He said Goh has not been remanded in the relevant division as he previously was at Changi Prison's Complex Medical Centre.

The police have received a report from the Institute of Mental Health and will need to consult the Attorney-General's Chambers, with no date fixed for a pre-trial conference in High Court, the court heard.

District Judge Brenda Tan ordered Goh to be remanded for a week.

Goh had been charged first with killing his mother, 56-year-old Lee Soh Mui, at a seventh-floor unit in Block 7A Commonwealth Avenue on Oct 27.

He was given a second charge of murdering his 90-year-old grandmother See Keng Keng at a different unit that day.

In the last hearing, which he attended via video-link, Goh apologised to his relatives, saying what happened was an accident and that he "never intended for those things to happen".

He had been arrested on the night of the incidents after the two women were found dead at the scene.

Goh remains unrepresented and will return to court on Dec 2. If found guilty of murder, he faces the death penalty.