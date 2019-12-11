New MRT map launched with Circle Line as focal point

SINGAPORE: A new and refreshed MRT system map was launched on Wednesday (Dec 11), featuring the Circle Line as a focal point and some of Singapore's most distinct landmarks.



“When viewing the new map, the Circle Line will intuitively serve as a focal point to help commuters quickly orientate themselves and plan their journeys,” said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).



The new MRT system map has the Circle Line as a focal point​​​​​​​. (Image: LTA)

Prominent landmarks and water bodies provide context for underground MRT stations, says LTA.

For the first time, the MRT map includes prominent landmarks and water bodies so that commuters can identify their corresponding stations.



Quick response (QR) codes on the maps link users to an online fare calculator and downloadable maps in Singapore's four official languages for offline viewing.



The process of redesigning the map started in 2015, LTA said. It sought feedback from members of the public and tested prototypes with map designers at international forums.



Exit signs are in yellow to increase their prominence. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

Along with the new map, transit signage at MRT stations - starting with the new Thomson-East Coast Line - will be improved with a larger font, new icons, sharper colour contrast and a new design.



For example, all exit signs will be in yellow to make them more prominent. They will also be labelled in numbers instead of letters.



Exits are labelled in numbers instead of letters. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

A larger font is used to show the next train's estimated arrival time at Woodlands South MRT station. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

Directional signs will also be redesigned to have fewer words and bigger icons.

Toilet and lift pictograms have also been redesigned. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

The exit directory at train stations will include amenities like bus stops, while maps of the surrounding area will be improved and include a new "walking radius" to indicate the distance of nearby landmarks.

The exit directory now includes amenities like bus stops, and locality maps have been improved to include "walking radius". (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

The redesign of the map comes as new rail lines are added to Singapore's transport network, LTA said.

The first stretch of the new Thomson-East Coast Line is expected to open by end of January next year, comprising three stations in the north of Singapore – Woodlands North, Woodlands and Woodlands South.

Platform signs at Woodlands South MRT station. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

The map has been installed at the three new stations and will progressively be installed at all MRT and LRT stations.

