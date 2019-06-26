Principal who allegedly molested 7 boys at his school charged in court

SINGAPORE: The principal of a secondary school who allegedly molested seven boys over the span of a few months was charged on Wednesday (Jun 26).

The 46-year-old man, along with the victims and the school, cannot be named due to gag orders issued by the court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He faces 11 counts of using criminal force on the teenagers, aged between 13 and 15 at the time, with the intention of outraging their modesty. The alleged offences took place between August and September 2017.

The principal allegedly molested two of the boys three times. He is accused of touching the first boy's nipple and groin area, and of repeatedly molesting the other boy under his underwear.

The other acts he is accused of committing on the other boys include pinching their private parts, touching them or tapping them.

The man is out on bail of S$15,000 and will return to court next month. He is no longer listed on the school website as its current principal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If found guilty of outraging the modesty of the boys above 14, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments per charge.

If convicted of molesting the minor under 14, he faces a maximum jail term of five years, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties.

