Probation for speeding e-scooter rider who collided into pedestrian

SINGAPORE: A pizza deliveryman who collided into a pedestrian while speeding on his electric scooter was sentenced to six months' probation on Tuesday (Dec 10).

Skye Lee Shi Jia, 18, also has to perform 100 hours of community service, said the judge, who referred to a probation suitability report that raised "several positive factors" in the teen's case.

Lee had pleaded guilty last month to one charge of a negligent act endangering the personal safety of others, with a second charge of riding a non-compliant personal mobility device on a footpath taken into consideration.

He was 16 and working part-time delivering pizza when he collided into a 55-year-old woman on a footpath in Teck Whye on May 23 last year.

The victim was walking along the path near Block 137, Teck Whye Lane, when Lee sped towards her at 20kmh, above the then-prevailing speed limit of 15kmh.

He could not stop and collided into her at a junction, causing the woman to fall and knock her head on the floor. She began bleeding from her head and was taken to hospital with a laceration on her scalp and other bruises.

District Judge Eddy Tham on Tuesday said a probation report found several positive factors in the case, including Lee's cooperation with the police and adhering with conditions.

"I'm agreeable to give you this opportunity to be placed on probation instead of fining you, or sentencing you to imprisonment," said the judge.

He reminded the teenager that he had to comply with probation conditions, or he could be taken back to court and sentenced afresh.

Lee agreed, and his parents furnished a S$5,000 bond to ensure his good behaviour during probation.

For a negligent act endangering the safety of others, he could have been jailed for up to six months, fined S$2,500, or both.

The judge ordered his e-scooter to be forfeited to the police for disposal.