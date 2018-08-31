Subway Singapore officially certified halal

SINGAPORE: Subway Singapore has been officially certified halal by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), the sandwich chain announced on Friday (Aug 31).



In an emailed statement, Subway Singapore said all but one of its restaurants across Singapore will begin to display the the halal certificate from Saturday.



The exception is the company’s outlet at Wisteria Mall in Yishun, which Subway said “is still in the application process”.



Subway said the official certification is part of its latest efforts in “bringing the Subway experience” to “everyone in the broader community”.



The chain, which originates from the United States, stressed that food sold at all Subway Singapore outlets is now in compliance with Halal requirements.



As part of its process in obtaining the halal certificate, Subway told Channel NewsAsia that all of its outlets across Singapore had to undergo ritual cleansing.



As part of MUIS’ requirements, outlets also have to have at least two Muslim employees.



Subway added that it had to replace all of its pork-based products with chicken and beef.



Additionally, all of the products in Subway outlets, including non-pork proteins like beef, chicken, tuna, and turkey, had to be replaced with halal-certified options.



In March, the company announced that it was applying for halal certification and all of its outlets in Singapore would stop selling pork with immediate effect.

After the announcement, Subway was criticised by some netizens for removing pork from its menu completely.