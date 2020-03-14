‘Two choices’ for General Election timing, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore has two choices when it comes to the timing of the General Election, the country’s Prime Minister Mr Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday (Mar 14).

“When to hold elections? That depends on the situation, and the outlook,” Mr Lee said in a Facebook post.

“Singapore faces grave and extended challenges,” he said, noting the pandemic will “likely last at least this year, and quite possibly longer”.

The next election has to be called by Apr 21 next year. It can only be called after the electoral registers are updated.

"This will take about a month," Mr Lee said.



Given the current situation, he said Singapore has two choices – to hold elections after things stabilise or call elections early.

“We have two choices. Either hope and pray that things will stabilise before the end of the term so that we can hold elections under more normal circumstances – but we have no certainty of that,” he wrote.

“Or else call elections early, knowing that we are going into a hurricane, to elect a new government with a fresh mandate and a full term ahead of it, which can work with Singaporeans on the critical tasks at hand.”

He said precautions will be taken if elections are to be held before the COVID-19 situation is over.

"If we have to hold elections before COVID-19 is over, we will take all the precautions necessary, so that parties can campaign effectively, and people can vote safely. At stake are jobs, businesses and lives," he wrote.

“Which way to go, and the elections date, will depend on what will best see Singapore through this major crisis.”





