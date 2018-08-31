Asian Games: Singapore’s Ryan Lo clinches bronze on sailing’s final day

JAKARTA: Singapore’s Ryan Lo clinched a bronze medal in the men’s laser standard on Friday (Aug 31), the final day of the sailing competition at the 2018 Asian Games.

The 21 year old finished third out of 16 competitors after the 12th and final race of the event, having bagged 27 points and 23 net points.

Advertisement

Japan’s Ha Jeemin won gold with 27.8 points and 21.8 net points while Malaysia’s Mohd Afendy Khairulnizam clinched silver with 32 points and 23 net points.

However, the result meant that Lo missed out on automatic qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to Mohd Afendy.

Speaking to the media after the performance, Lo said: “I’m pretty satisfied with my performance. I’m a little bit disappointed though that I couldn’t seal the deal in time.

“I was leading in many races but I was missing that extra factor to help me maintain my position. But this is all part of racing and I just have to take it as a good lesson and improve on that in future competitions.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is Singapore's second sailing medal at the Games after the 49erFX pair of Cecilia Low and Kimberly Lim secured a gold medal on Wednesday with one race to spare.



Get the widest coverage of the 18th Asian Games (Aug 18 – Sep 2) from Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia on Mediacorp. Go to toggle.sg/AsianGames2018 for details.

