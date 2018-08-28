Singapore's contract bridge men's team to receive S$320,000 award for historic Asian Games gold

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA: Singapore's contract bridge men's team are set to receive a cash award of S$320,000 after winning the gold medal at the Asian Games on Monday (Aug 27).



The award comes under the SNOC's Multi-Million Dollar Award Programme (MAP), which is sponsored by the Tote Board and Singapore Pools.



Advertisement

Of the S$320,000, 20 per cent will go to the sport's governing body, the Singapore Contract Bridge Association, for future training and development. This is a requirement set out in the cash incentive programme.



The six team members - Poon Hua, Loo Choon Chou, Zhang Yukun, Fong Kien Hoong, Desmond Oh and Kelvin Ong - will stand to pocket more than S$40,000 each before tax.



The incentive scheme, devised by the SNOC in the 1990s, rewards athletes based on the medals won, the type of events and the Games they took part in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the case of the Asian Games contract bridge men's team, it is categorised as a team event, SNOC confirmed in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries. Under this category for the Asian Games, the cash award is S$320,000 for a gold, S$160,000 for a silver and S$80,000 for a bronze.

The Singapore team created sporting history in the event, which is featuring at the Asian Games for the first time.



They led from start to finish in the finals, and won against Hong Kong 107-52.

