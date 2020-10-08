Second debate with Biden going virtual after Trump's coronavirus infection

WASHINGTON: The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Oct 15 will take place virtually amid the fallout from the president's diagnosis of COVID-19.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates debates made the announcement Thursday (Oct 8) morning, a week before the two were scheduled to face on in Miami.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The candidates will “participate from separate remote locations”, while the participants and moderator Steve Scullyremain in Miami, the commission said.

It added the decision was made "to protect the health and safety of all involved."



Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he leaves the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago and said he looked forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami, saying, “It will be great!”

Biden, for his part, said he and Trump “shouldn’t have a debate” as long as the president remains COVID-19 positive.

Advertisement

Biden told reporters in Pennsylvania that he was “looking forward to being able to debate him” but said “we’re going to have to follow very strict guidelines”.

After the first debate, there were concerns about whether Trump had infected Biden and moderator Chris Wallace. Biden has tested negative.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram