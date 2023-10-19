The Climate Conversations podcast: Can harmful particles in the haze increase risks for heart attacks?
The haze is expected to be back in Singapore. How exactly do harmful particles in the air affect our health?
With an increase in hotspots detected in Sumatra, Singapore is bracing itself for a return of the haze. What's the impact of air-borne particles on your health? CNA's Julie Yoo speaks to Duke-NUS Adjunct Assistant Professor Joel Aik on this episode of The Climate Conversations podcast.
(The dust components of haze) can easily get into your airways, into the recesses of your lungs and get trapped there. There's strong evidence that 24-hour exposure above the acceptable level has been associated with an increased risk of diseases.
Jump to these key moments:
- 01:14 How PM2.5 increases the risk of cardiac arrests and other health issues
- 04:27 How long can you be exposed to the haze before health issues develop?
- 08:42 What can you do when the PSI level is elevated and when should you wear an N95 mask?
- 10:38 Why staying at home and closing all your windows is not enough to protect you from the haze
