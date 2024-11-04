Work It Podcast: Start-ups vs large corporations - which is the better career move?

So, this means someone who is thinking in the best interest of the company, of the team, happy to share the glory and the wins with the team, versus just being focused on himself, for example.

Gerald Tan:

I think also going beyond just being a team player, right? Because if you're going to part with some precious resource that you have on a person, you're not just looking at whether that person is capable to do the work. You also want to really know why you want to do this for me ... You could join another bigger firm in the turn of an eye, so why should I invest my time to induct you, to put my precious money to train you, only to have you leave later?

So, I think a lot of times, from a start-up owner's perspective, what they want for the team is to see not just a person who's willing to do more, but you're also able to articulate why you want to be part of this team.