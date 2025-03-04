Money Talks Podcast: Think travel insurance is unnecessary? Think again.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation:

Andrea Heng, host:

When I shop around for travel insurance, I tend to go for the cheapest one, which you’ve told us not to do. We should avoid that. But what about shorter trips? I'm going for a couple of days to Melaka, something that's not too far away.

But I'm still in a different country. So I feel like, “I don't think anything's going to happen. I'll just buy the cheapest one. I should be good.” What's your take on that?

Cherie Wang, co-founder of Planner Bee:

Possibly okay. So the way we see it is the amount of risk they are taking. What would the risk cost? So in Melaka, I assume it could be a drive there, right? The risk of transporting a person that's sick back (home) - how much would that cost?

If I'm sick, would the hospitals there be more expensive than the ones in Singapore? If ... the cost is pretty low, then maybe the basic plan would help you sufficiently in those situations.