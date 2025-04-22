Money Talks Podcast: Trump’s tariffs sent European stocks tumbling. Is it time to invest?

Here is an excerpt from the conversation:

Andrea Heng, host:

What other sectors can investors look at within the EU (European Union)?

Yap Fook Hien, Standard Chartered Bank:

So within Europe our view for the overweight sectors are financials and industrials … We do like technology as well. And the other one is communication services.

For technology, a large part of European technology actually is semiconductors. More than half of it. And they do have leadership there in some areas. Now the tariffs do cause uncertainty.