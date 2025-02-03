Work It Podcast: What AI skills do I need to keep my job?
Which AI tools do you use for work and are they enough to stay employed? Our guest from AI Singapore gives his advice.
Artificial intelligence is the buzzword in town after China’s DeepSeek upstaged OpenAI recently. Many companies are also upskilling their employees with AI skills. But what types of AI skills do you need to do your job – and stay employed?
Koo Sengmeng, head of LearnAI at AI Singapore breaks it down for Tiffany Ang and Gerald Tan.
Here's an excerpt from the conversation:
Gerald Tan, host:
I see it as AI users and AI builders. The users are the ones who are using the benefit of the platform to augment their work, to make things better faster. And then you've got the builders that they need to have deeper expertise to build the technology, build the algorithms, and then weave it into the business processes itself.
So for majority of the industries out there, would you see that the demand is more for AI builders or AI users?
Koo Sengmeng, AI Singapore:
I like the way you're describing it. Maybe I'll just contribute to a point? Singapore just released our new national AI strategy. We call it NAIS 2.0 for short.
We actually identified three types of AI talent archetype in Singapore. So we have our AI users, and what you call builders are actually AI practitioners, and then the highest is AI creator.
So three types - AI users, AI practitioners and AI creators. And this is a wonderful framework that not only guides a person whether he or she wants to belong to which category, it also helps the organisation think about how many AI users do they want?
How many AI practitioners should be part of the organisation, and do I need that top AI creators in my companies, to help me to create new ways of solution, products and services that make me more competitive.
Tiffany Ang, host:
Do you think most big companies need to have AI creators right at the top, at least, giving the company a form of strategy to take the company forward?
Sengmeng:
I believe so. You need to optimise it for your particular industry. For example, if you look at a digital first industry, which means companies that operate on digital platform and a lot of their products and services depend on customer inputs or customers visiting the platform ... then these companies would definitely want to have more AI creators to create new and novel way of delivering their services.
They would probably also want to have a lot of AI practitioners. So the ratio of AI creators, AI practitioners and AI users could be evenly distributed across digital first industry. Now on the other hand, let's say Yakun. Yakun is in a business of serving quality breakfasts ... So then the ratio will be different right?
You definitely want to have your staff intelligently thinking, how can I do my job better?
Was there an AI tool somewhere based on interaction with the customers, you can feedback to the company. Can we have some kind of smart tools powered by AI to do certain things? So AI users will be one.
Practitioners, then would be probably the company having sort of a little development team, or someone will actually know enough about technical details to work with either AI startups or AI solution providers. AI creators to your point, maybe there isn't a need.
Tiffany:
They can just buy the model from somewhere else.
Sengmeng:
You are right. So which ROI serves you better.
