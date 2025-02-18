Money Talks Podcast: MT Explains - Do you really need an integrated shield plan rider?
When you buy an insurance plan, do you automatically pay extra for a rider? It may not be affordable for some, say our guest on the Money Talks podcast.
Here's an excerpt of the conversation:
Andrea Heng, host:
At the end of the day, a rider is something that we have to pay extra for. This is an additional expense. So how do we shop around for an IP (integrated shield plan) rider that is going to cover us quite decently, but at the same time, helps us to stay within our budget?
Samuel Low, chief health officer at Income Insurance:
It's good to find a financial advisor and do that financial planning (and) look at one's income and expenses.
How much the person is willing to allocate for insurance depends on their comfort level, the desired coverage, and the type of insurance product that someone would like to have.
So have that conversation, think about it, and really consider because a commitment to an IP rider is an annual premium. And I think it has to depend on the (person's) financial situation and financial planning.
Andrea:
When's a good time to review if we decide, okay, this year I can afford to pay for a more expensive rider because I want more coverage. When do we ask ourselves these questions?
Samuel:
If let's say (you have the financial means), or if there's a change in your life situation, for example, getting married, then having children, you will have to plan.