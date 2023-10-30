Logo
Podcasts

Work It Podcast: Co-founder of tech company Slack says success is born out of failure
Podcasts

Podcasts

Two years ago, Salesforce bought work messaging app Slack for US$27 billion. Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Cal Henderson is this week's guest.

Work It Podcast: Co-founder of tech company Slack says success is born out of failure
30 Oct 2023 07:31AM (Updated: 30 Oct 2023 10:32AM)
Popular work communication tool Slack, used by 20 million users around the world, was recently bought by Salesforce for US$27 billion.

Crispina Robert has a chat with its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Cal Henderson on what building a successful business is like, what he looks for when he hires and what's his favourite emoji on Slack.

There will be chaos at Slack if Slack goes down. Customers are relying on it to work, so it needs to be working all the time, in every country.
Slack co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Cal Henderson. (Photo: Slack)

Jump to these key moments:

  • 2:39 A love of making things that endured
  • 7:26 Why Slack is a "casualisation" of the workplace
  • 11:22 Dealing with outages
  • 15:45 Why success is tied to failure

Listen to more episodes here.

A new episode of Work It drops every Monday. Follow the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for the latest updates.

Have a great topic for us? Drop the team an email at cnapodcasts [at] mediacorp.com.sg  

Source: CNA/cr

