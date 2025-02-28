Work It Podcast: What’s a reasonable flexible work arrangement request?

Here's an excerpt from the conversation:

Tiffany Ang, host:

Speaking to a couple of friends, I think the common consensus is that when you put in a request for flexible work arrangements, it depends on whether you are dispensable to the company.

So if you are in a role where you are indispensable or it's harder to replace, then chances are people will say yes to your request, whereas if you are let's say, quote, unquote, a foot soldier, and there are 10 people like you doing the same thing, then ... I'm sorry, you're not going to be able to ask for time off during the day.

Is that to a certain extent, true?

Dr Tanvi Gautam, leadership coach:

Of course, it is.

It's kind of like how I tell my son, that if you are a good student and you're doing well and one day you forget to do your homework, the teacher is probably going to say, "Okay, this is an exception. It's okay."

Whereas, if you're always turning your homework late. So yes, absolutely, there is that human component.