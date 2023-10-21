Logo
Singapore

Two 14-year-olds nabbed in Yishun for suspected drug offences involving crystal meth
Singapore

Two 14-year-olds nabbed in Yishun for suspected drug offences involving crystal meth

This file photo released by the Australian Federal Police on April 5, 2017 shows crystal methamphetamine or ice hidden in boxes of floorboards shipped from China to a warehouse in Melbourne. (File photo: Handout / AUSTRALIAN FEDERAL POLICE / AFP)

21 Oct 2023 08:46AM (Updated: 21 Oct 2023 08:49AM)
SINGAPORE: Two 14-year-old boys were arrested for suspected drug offences involving crystal methamphetamine or ice, as part of a 12-day islandwide blitz by the Central Narcotics Bureau which ended on Friday (Oct 20).

Police, acting on information, apprehended the first 14-year-old in the afternoon of Oct 8, in a house around Yishun Street 51. About 1g of ice and other drug paraphernalia were seized, according to a CNB news release on Saturday.

A follow-up operation by CNB officers that evening led to the arrest of the second 14-year-old along with his 22-year-old brother, in a house in the vicinity of Canberra Street. About 17g of ice was found here.

The trio were among 134 suspected drug offenders arrested over the course of the nearly fortnight-long drug bust, which reeled in about 10kg of cannabis, 1.3kg of heroin, 600g of new psychoactive substances, 373g of ice, 1g of ketamine, 103 ecstasy tablets, 111 erimin-5 tablets, three LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps and two bottles of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) in total.

Their estimated street value amounted to about S$600,000.

Under the islandwide operation, which covered areas including Bedok, Clementi, Hougang, River Valley and Tiong Bahru, CNB officers on Tuesday also raided a commercial unit around Serangoon North and arrested a 35-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman.

About 980g of heroin, 250g of cannabis and 19g of ice were seized, before the two suspects were escorted to a house around Woodlands Drive 62 - where another 25g of heroin was found.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin may face the death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/jo

