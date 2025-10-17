18-year-old charged for alleged trafficking of suspected etomidate vape pods

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old teen was charged in court on Friday (Oct 17) for the alleged trafficking of suspected etomidate vape pods, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said.

The pods, suspected to contain etomidate, were found in Kwek Rui An Rayern's vehicle by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers on Thursday. The case was referred to HSA.

Two e-vaporisers and 127 suspected etomidate vape pods were seized from the vehicle. Another five pods were seized from his residence at Bedok, HSA said.

The seized pods are being tested for etomidate, HSA said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The case was adjourned to Oct 24.