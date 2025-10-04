17-year-old girl among trio charged with trafficking Kpods

SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Saturday (Oct 4) charged three suspected suppliers of Kpods, one of them aged 17.

The 17-year-old cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act, as she is under the age of 18.

The other two are: Vernette Heng Cui Teng, 23, and Amir Shah Anwar Shah, 27.

HSA said in a statement that it had tracked down the two female suppliers after investigating an unnamed male etomidate user on Oct 2.

HSA seized 16 electronic vaporisers and related components suspected to contain etomidate from the 17-year-old’s home, along with 64 vapes and related components from Heng’s home.

Further investigations then led to the arrest of Amir, who is suspected of supplying Kpods to the 17-year-old and another unnamed female etomidate abuser via Telegram.

The trio were given one charge each of trafficking etomidate pods.

The teenager is accused of having four Kpods for trafficking at a flat in Jurong West on Oct 2.

Heng is accused of having one Kpod for the purpose of trafficking at an Ang Mo Kio flat on Sep 28.

Amir is accused of trafficking two etomidate pods to a female user for S$150 at 223 Rangoon Road on Oct 2.

HSA said the two unnamed etomidate abusers were fined on the spot.

It said it takes a serious view of such offences, with importers, sellers and distributors of etomidate e-vaporisers facing much stiffer penalties.

This includes three to 20 years’ imprisonment and five to 15 strokes of the cane for imports, and two to 10 years’ imprisonment and two to five strokes of the cane for sellers and distributors.

The trio’s cases were adjourned to a later date.

Among the bail conditions for the 17-year-old is a requirement to continue to attend school.