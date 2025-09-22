Singaporeans, PRs who abuse etomidate overseas will be dealt with as if offence was committed in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PR) who abuse etomidate overseas will be dealt with as if the offence was committed in Singapore, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said on Monday (Sep 22).

Harsher penalties for vaping offences came into force on Sep 1, with etomidate - the anaesthetic agent that has been found in vapes - listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

Speaking in parliament, Associate Professor Faishal referenced the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the MDA, which makes it an offence for any Singapore citizen or PR to consume controlled drugs outside of the country.

"With the temporary listing of etomidate and its analogues as Class C controlled drugs, the same provision will apply to those who abuse etomidate overseas," he added.

Assoc Prof Faishal was responding to parliamentary questions filed on vaping, including on Singapore's border control measures to address the smuggling of illegal vaping products.

Between Sep 15, 2024 and Sep 14, 2025, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) intercepted 76 attempts of large-scale smuggling of vapes and related products at Singapore's checkpoints and 57 attempts through the postal channels.

The Central Narcotics Bureau also dismantled a syndicate dealing in etomidate-laced vapes, and arrested eight people, he said.

In a supplementary question, MP Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang) asked if the government anticipates an increased risk of illicit substances such as vapes being trafficked across borders, given the plans for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and the proposed Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

He also asked about ICA's enhanced capabilities to detect vapes or related components at Singapore checkpoints.

In response, Assoc Prof Faishal acknowledged that some travellers may "take advantage of the ease of movement" accorded by the RTS link to smuggle in contraband items.

He added that an "operational response plan" is in place to improve the ways things are done at the RTS Link.

"At the same time, we want to make sure that it doesn't inconvenience the travellers as much," he said.

CNB and police officers will also be deployed at the RTS Link, together with those from ICA, to look at not only apprehending those smuggling but also reassuring travellers that the borders are safe and secure, Assoc Prof Faishal added.

MP Melvin Yong (PAP-Radin Mas) was also concerned about Singaporeans forming the bulk of customers at vape shops in Johor Bahru, an issue raised in a CNA report earlier this month.

He asked if the penalties for smuggling vapes into Singapore can be further increased.

Assoc Prof Faishal said that the government's "ground sensing" indicated that there has been a reduction in trafficking activity since Sep 1. He said that etomidate traffickers are "more wary" about the situation and Singapore's enhanced enforcement effort, adding that there are some who have stopped dealing with the anaesthetic.