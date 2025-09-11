Johor Bahru vape shops say Singaporeans still form bulk of customers 

JOHOR BAHRU: Singaporeans continue to make up majority of the clientele for vape businesses across the border in Johor Bahru, according to shops in the Malaysian city, amid a sweeping clampdown on the electronic devices back home.

One retailer estimated that 95 per cent of its customers were Singaporean.

“Just yesterday I had a Singaporean customer who bought four vapes ... He just brought it back with him,” another shop owner told CNA on Monday, a week after stiffer measures kicked in across the Causeway.

They were among 10 vape businesses CNA spoke to in KSL City Mall, a 10-minute drive from Johor Bahru customs and a popular destination for Singaporeans.

It is also a hub for the sale of vape paraphernalia, as CNA found.