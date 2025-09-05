Over 1,500 vapes seized at Singapore's borders as ICA continues stepped-up checks

SINGAPORE: More than 1,500 vapes and related components were seized by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in the first four days after harsher penalties for vaping took effect on Monday (Sep 1).

In a Facebook post on Friday, ICA said that between Sep 1 and Sep 4, it detected 123 cases of travellers found with e-vaporisers at Singapore’s checkpoints, including some who voluntarily disposed of their vapes.

“About 70 per cent of the cases involved short-term visitors and 30 per cent were Singapore residents (Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents and Long-Term Pass holders)”, ICA said.

“Vaping is illegal in Singapore. Foreigners who visit or live in Singapore must abide by our laws.”

The latest vape cases and seizures come amid stepped-up up checks by the agency at the country's air, land and sea checkpoints.

More than 850 vapes and related components were surrendered to ICA officers from Aug 18 to 22 as part of ramped-up efforts to detect and deter attempts to smuggle vapes into Singapore.

On Aug 27, a van driver was also arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint after over 890 vapes and 6,700 related components were found in his van.