Over 1,500 vapes seized at Singapore's borders as ICA continues stepped-up checks
Enhanced penalties for vaping came into effect on Sep 1.
SINGAPORE: More than 1,500 vapes and related components were seized by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in the first four days after harsher penalties for vaping took effect on Monday (Sep 1).
In a Facebook post on Friday, ICA said that between Sep 1 and Sep 4, it detected 123 cases of travellers found with e-vaporisers at Singapore’s checkpoints, including some who voluntarily disposed of their vapes.
“About 70 per cent of the cases involved short-term visitors and 30 per cent were Singapore residents (Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents and Long-Term Pass holders)”, ICA said.
“Vaping is illegal in Singapore. Foreigners who visit or live in Singapore must abide by our laws.”
The latest vape cases and seizures come amid stepped-up up checks by the agency at the country's air, land and sea checkpoints.
More than 850 vapes and related components were surrendered to ICA officers from Aug 18 to 22 as part of ramped-up efforts to detect and deter attempts to smuggle vapes into Singapore.
On Aug 27, a van driver was also arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint after over 890 vapes and 6,700 related components were found in his van.
Under the new framework, first-time offenders who are caught possessing or using vapes currently face a fine of S$500 (US$389) if under 18, while those 18 and above will be fined S$700.
A second offence will require the individual to undergo a three-month rehabilitation programme, consisting of six sessions. Failure to complete the programme will result in prosecution. For a third or subsequent offence, the offender will be prosecuted in court under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act (TCASA) and may be fined up to S$2,000.
Etomidate, an anaesthetic agent detected in drug-laced vapes known as Kpods, has also been designated a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act. First-time Kpod offenders will face the same increased fines as vape users but must also attend a rehabilitation programme lasting up to six months, while second-time abusers will be arrested and investigated under the Misuse of Drugs Act, with their statement taken and urine tested.
Responding to CNA queries, ICA said on Friday that those who voluntarily declared and disposed their vapes were not penalised.
“Short-term visitors who re-offend will be banned from re-entering Singapore,” the authority added.
“Long-term pass holders who re-offend may also have their passes revoked on a third offence, and be deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.”
ICA stressed that border security is central to its strategy against e-vaporisers and reaffirmed its commitment to keeping Singapore’s borders safe.
Authorities have cranked up enforcement operations against vaping across Singapore.
Between Aug 15 and Aug 23, a series of crackdowns at pubs, bars, and KTV lounges islandwide saw 195 people caught for vape-related offences.
Both the Singapore Armed Forces and the Home Team have also stepped up enforcement checks at military camps, bases and training schools, while students caught vaping at schools and institutes of higher learning face stricter disciplinary measures.