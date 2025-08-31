195 people nabbed for vaping offences at public entertainment outlets
Eleven pods were found to contain the anaesthetic agent etomidate, which will be listed as a Class C drug from Sep 1.
SINGAPORE: A series of crackdowns at pubs, bars, and KTV lounges islandwide saw 195 people caught for vape-related offences.
The operations were conducted between Aug 15 and Aug 23, said the police and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a joint press release on Sunday (Aug 31).
Over 340 vapes and related components were seized from the 195 people who were aged between 17 and 61. Eleven pods from six people were found to contain etomidate, the anaesthetic agent found in drug-laced vapes, known as Kpods.
Another 13 people - 10 men and three women aged 19 to 47 - were arrested for other offences, said the authorities.
The police and HSA said that a total of 16 joint enforcement operations were conducted by all seven police land divisions and the Criminal Investigation Department, with support from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and HSA.
More than 270 officers were deployed to conduct checks on more than 1,600 persons across 151 public entertainment outlets.
The two-week operations are part of the Home Team's efforts to support a Whole-of-Government crackdown on vaping, the authorities said.
The 195 people caught were issued fines for possessing vapes, while the six people found with etomidate-containing pods will be investigated for possession of the drug, said the police and HSA.
During the operations, nine men were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies, and two women were arrested at public entertainment outlets in Geylang for being overstayers and for failing to furnish particulars.
A 26-year-old and a 32-year-old woman were also arrested after being found to be wanted by the police.
"The police have regularly referred e-vaporisers seized and vaping offenders encountered in the course of our response to law-and-order incidents to HSA and will continue doing so," said Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon Chan, who is also the director of the operations department.
"In addition, in support of the Whole-of-Government’s efforts, the Police will continue to work with HSA and other law enforcement agencies for joint enforcement operations at public entertainment outlets, where police officers will continue to proactively look out for e-vaporisers and etomidate e-vaporisers."
With the listing of etomidate as a Class C drug from Monday, all etomidate abusers will face stiffer penalties, said the police and HSA.
First-time offenders will have to attend rehabilitation for up to six months, while second-time offenders will be arrested and are subjected to mandatory supervision for six months, including drug testing and rehabilitation.
Offenders who do not complete the rehabilitation programme may be prosecuted in court.
Third-time offenders who are 16 years and above will be admitted to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre for treatment and rehabilitation.
They will subsequently undergo drug testing and supervision for 12 months. Those under 16 years will be subjected to mandatory supervision in the community for 12 months.
Ms Jessica Teo, assistant group director at HSA's Vigilance, Compliance and Enforcement Cluster, said that the operations demonstrate the commitment of the government in tackling the vape problem.
"HSA will continue to work closely with the police and CNB in targeted enforcement operations to combat vaping in Singapore," Ms Teo said.