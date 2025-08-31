195 people nabbed for vaping offences at public entertainment outlets

SINGAPORE: A series of crackdowns at pubs, bars, and KTV lounges islandwide saw 195 people caught for vape-related offences.

The operations were conducted between Aug 15 and Aug 23, said the police and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a joint press release on Sunday (Aug 31).

Over 340 vapes and related components were seized from the 195 people who were aged between 17 and 61. Eleven pods from six people were found to contain etomidate, the anaesthetic agent found in drug-laced vapes, known as Kpods.

Another 13 people - 10 men and three women aged 19 to 47 - were arrested for other offences, said the authorities.

The police and HSA said that a total of 16 joint enforcement operations were conducted by all seven police land divisions and the Criminal Investigation Department, with support from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and HSA.

More than 270 officers were deployed to conduct checks on more than 1,600 persons across 151 public entertainment outlets.

The two-week operations are part of the Home Team's efforts to support a Whole-of-Government crackdown on vaping, the authorities said.