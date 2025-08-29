Students repeatedly caught vaping will face up to 14 days' suspension, 3 strokes of the cane: Desmond Lee
Offenders will also be reported to the Health Sciences Authority.
SINGAPORE: Students caught vaping at schools and institutes of higher learning (IHLs) will face stricter disciplinary measures from next Monday (Sep 1), Minister for Education Desmond Lee said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
First-time offenders in schools will face one to three days of detention and/or suspension, in addition to a conduct grade adjustment. Boys will also face one stroke of the cane.
Repeat offenders face five to 14 days of detention and/or suspension, and a conduct grade adjustment to “poor”. Boys will be given up to three strokes of the cane.
First and second-time offenders who vape with etomidate, known as Kpods, will face stricter disciplinary action, including longer detention and/or suspension and an extra stroke of the cane.
Schools have the autonomy to impose additional school-based consequences based on their assessment. For example, students from secondary schools, junior colleges and the Millennia Institute may face expulsion if caught selling or trafficking vapes.
For caning, schools will consider mitigating factors such as the age and maturity of the student and whether the student has any special needs or mental well-being issues.
In addition to the harsher disciplinary measures, students will also be reported to the authorities and face penalties imposed by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) or the Central Narcotics Bureau.
Parents were informed of the new disciplinary measures via the Parents Gateway portal.
PENALTIES FOR TERTIARY STUDENTS
At IHLs, first-time offenders caught vaping - with or without etomidate - will receive a warning letter and face institution-based fines and/or a community service order.
They will also be evicted from hostels and lose privileges such as student leadership positions, participation in competitions, overseas opportunities, scholarships and awards.
Repeat offenders will also face suspension, while those who vape Kpods may face dismissal.
Mr Lee said that the Ministry of Education (MOE) takes a “firm stand against vaping” at schools and IHLs.
“This is not merely about rules and regulations. We want and need to protect our young people and ensure they have every opportunity to thrive,” he wrote.
The number of students caught vaping has increased to an average of 3,100 a year between 2022 to 2024, according to new figures from MOE. About 800 students at IHLs were caught each year during the same period.
In comparison, fewer than 50 cases from schools and IHLs were referred to HSA before 2020.
Following requests from schools, nicotine test kits have been issued to about 260 schools since March, MOE said on Thursday. Some schools have also deployed metal detectors to check for vape-related devices.
The government will also step up public education efforts by incorporating anti-vaping messages in school materials and prevention programmes.
The stricter penalties for students come on the back of stiffer penalties for vaping that will take effect from Sep 1, as announced during a press conference on Thursday on a whole-of-government effort to tackle vaping.
Currently, those caught vaping are fined S$300 if they are under 18 years old, and S$500 if 18 and above, regardless of whether it is their first or subsequent offence.
From Sep 1, first-time offenders under 18 will face an increased fine of S$500, while those 18 and above will be fined S$700.
Second-time offenders must undergo a three-month rehabilitation programme, and repeated offenders face prosecution and are subject to a maximum fine of S$2,000.
Etomidate will also be listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Under the new framework, first-time Kpod offenders will face the same increased fines, but must also attend a rehabilitation programme lasting up to six months.
Second-time abusers will be arrested and investigated under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Repeat offenders over the age of 16 will be admitted and face a rehabilitation programme at a Drug Rehabilitation Centre, followed by 12 months of drug testing and supervision.