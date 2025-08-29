Students repeatedly caught vaping will face up to 14 days' suspension, 3 strokes of the cane: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: Students caught vaping at schools and institutes of higher learning (IHLs) will face stricter disciplinary measures from next Monday (Sep 1), Minister for Education Desmond Lee said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

First-time offenders in schools will face one to three days of detention and/or suspension, in addition to a conduct grade adjustment. Boys will also face one stroke of the cane.

Repeat offenders face five to 14 days of detention and/or suspension, and a conduct grade adjustment to “poor”. Boys will be given up to three strokes of the cane.

First and second-time offenders who vape with etomidate, known as Kpods, will face stricter disciplinary action, including longer detention and/or suspension and an extra stroke of the cane.

Schools have the autonomy to impose additional school-based consequences based on their assessment. For example, students from secondary schools, junior colleges and the Millennia Institute may face expulsion if caught selling or trafficking vapes.

For caning, schools will consider mitigating factors such as the age and maturity of the student and whether the student has any special needs or mental well-being issues.

In addition to the harsher disciplinary measures, students will also be reported to the authorities and face penalties imposed by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) or the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Parents were informed of the new disciplinary measures via the Parents Gateway portal.