Van driver found with over 890 vapes, 6,700 related components arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint
The man was transporting air-conditioning equipment and servicing parts in a Malaysia-registered van when it was flagged for further checks.
SINGAPORE: A man was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday (Aug 27) morning after more than 890 vapes and 6,700 related components were found in his van.
The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Thursday that the Malaysia-registered vehicle was transporting air-conditioning equipment and servicing parts when it was flagged for further checks.
"During preliminary checks, ICA officers detected e-vaporisers hidden in boxes within the vehicle. Upon conducting more thorough checks, the officers uncovered additional e-vaporisers and related components concealed inside an air-conditioning unit and its parts."
"More e-vaporisers and components were also found hidden in various compartments of the vehicle," said ICA, adding that the Police K-9 unit was activated to help with the search.
The man, a Malaysian, was arrested and the case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.
"Border security is a crucial aspect of Singapore’s enforcement strategy against e-vaporisers. As guardians of the nation’s borders, ICA remains committed to safeguarding Singapore by ensuring our borders remain safe and secure."
Singapore has been ramping up enforcement efforts against vapes, including stepped-up targeting and profiling at air, land and sea checkpoints.
Between April and June, operations by ICA and HSA have uncovered 19 large-scale smuggling cases and led to the seizure of about 90,000 e-vaporisers and related products.
Over 850 vapes were also seized at the border checkpoints last week as part of these enhanced checks.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his National Day Rally speech that Singapore will treat vaping as a "drug issue" and that authorities will impose "much stiffer" penalties, including jail sentences, for those who sell vapes with harmful substances.
The purchase, possession and use of vapes are prohibited in Singapore. This includes purchases made online and from overseas. Offenders can be fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,555).
Anyone convicted of importing, distributing, selling or offering for sale vapes or their components can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months or both. For subsequent offences, the maximum penalties are doubled.
Those who are found possessing or using Kpods - vapes laced with etomidate - may be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$10,000 or both.
These penalties are set to increase after etomidate is classified as a Class C Drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act from Sep 1, as announced by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.