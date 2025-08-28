Van driver found with over 890 vapes, 6,700 related components arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint

Singapore has been ramping up enforcement efforts against vapes, including stepped-up targeting and profiling at air, land and sea checkpoints.

Between April and June, operations by ICA and HSA have uncovered 19 large-scale smuggling cases and led to the seizure of about 90,000 e-vaporisers and related products.

Over 850 vapes were also seized at the border checkpoints last week as part of these enhanced checks.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his National Day Rally speech that Singapore will treat vaping as a "drug issue" and that authorities will impose "much stiffer" penalties, including jail sentences, for those who sell vapes with harmful substances.

The purchase, possession and use of vapes are prohibited in Singapore. This includes purchases made online and from overseas. Offenders can be fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,555).

Anyone convicted of importing, distributing, selling or offering for sale vapes or their components can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months or both. For subsequent offences, the maximum penalties are doubled.

Those who are found possessing or using Kpods - vapes laced with etomidate - may be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

These penalties are set to increase after etomidate is classified as a Class C Drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act from Sep 1, as announced by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.