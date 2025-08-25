HSA relooking sentencing submissions for all vape offences, not just for Kpod cases

SINGAPORE: Prosecutors from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) will be relooking sentencing submissions for all vape cases, not just those involving Kpods, a court heard on Monday (Aug 25).

Kpods are e-vaporisers that contain vape juice mixed with etomidate, an anaesthetic agent that will be listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act in September.

HSA prosecutor Jolene Chia told a district court on Monday that District Judge Wong Li Tein had given directions to HSA "as a whole" that it should relook sentencing submissions not just for Kpod offences but for normal vape offences as well.

Ms Chia told District Judge Wong Peck about this in asking for an adjournment of four weeks for the case of Orison Toh Chun Kee, 28.

Toh faces four charges for various vape-related offences, including having 1,639 sets of vapes in his car in September 2024 that were meant for sale.

Toh was meant to plead guilty on Monday, but Ms Chia asked for the adjournment based on what Judge Wong Li Tein had said on Friday.

Ms Chia said Judge Wong Li Tein had adjourned two guilty plea mentions on Friday as well because of her directions to HSA to relook sentencing for vape offences.

Ms Chia said the prosecution had previously indicated that they would be asking for one week's jail and a fine for Toh.

In light of Judge Wong Li Tein's directions, Ms Chia said she had told Toh's defence lawyer that the prosecution may be changing their submission and asking for stiffer penalties.

Judge Wong Peck then put forward that this was in light of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's National Day Rally speech, and Ms Chia concurred.

Mr Wong had said in the speech on Aug 17 that Singapore will treat vaping as a drug issue and step up enforcement.

"So far we've treated vaping like tobacco – at most we impose a fine. But that's no longer enough," he said, adding that the authorities will impose "much stiffer" penalties, including jail sentences.

Toh's defence lawyer, Mr Sameer Amir Melber from Gabriel Law Corporation, objected to the adjournment, saying the case had been fixed for a guilty plea from July and it was adjourned then to Monday for prosecution to relook their sentencing submissions.

"I think in light of the resident judge, District Judge Wong Li Tein, I have to adjourn this because there's a relooking of the overall position and we want to ensure parity in sentencing," said Judge Wong Peck.

"I stand guided by my sister judge," she added.

Asked if four weeks would be sufficient, the HSA prosecutor said she was "hopeful" and was told that four weeks would be given as a "first cut".

The guilty plea was fixed for Sep 25.

For the charge of possessing vapes which were imitation tobacco products for sale, Toh could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 (US$7,800), or both.