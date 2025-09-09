5,000 officers deployed to enforce Singapore vaping laws, nearly double previous force

SINGAPORE: More than 5,000 frontline enforcement officers have been authorised enforce vaping rules, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Monday (Sep 9).

The additional officers - from the Central Narcotics Bureau, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, Land Transport Authority, Ministry of Manpower, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Singapore Prison Service and public transport operators - were recently authorised by HSA to act against e-vaporiser users.

This represents nearly a doubling of the existing enforcement force comprising officers from HSA, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Education, National Environment Agency, National Parks Board, Singapore Customs and Singapore Police Force.

“The strengthened enforcement measures are part of the government's comprehensive response against vaping and the use of e-vaporisers containing harmful substances such as etomidate,” said MOH and HSA.

Harsher penalties for vaping offences came into force on Sep 1, with etomidate - the anaesthetic agent that has been found in vapes - listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Since then, 232 people have been caught for offences related to e-vaporisers, with at least 14 of them confirmed to be in possession of vapes laced with etomidate, or Kpods, said MOH and HSA.

All 232 individuals were fined on the spot.

In line with the enhanced enforcement regime, etomidate abusers are required to attend rehabilitation in lieu of prosecution.

“Three offenders who have undergone investigation have been served notices to attend rehabilitation for up to six months,” said MOH and HSA.

“They will undergo programmes that focus on education, counselling, and support to help individuals overcome their addiction.”

Those who do not complete the rehabilitation programme will be prosecuted, while offenders caught using vapes for the third time and more will be prosecuted in court under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act 1993 and be liable for a fine of up to S$2,000.