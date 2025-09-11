CNB arrests 8 in first major operation against etomidate syndicate since drug classification

SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has mounted its first major operation against a syndicate trafficking e-vaporisers laced with etomidate, following the substance’s recent classification as a Class C controlled drug.



Seven men and one woman, all Singaporeans, were arrested on Wednesday (Sep 10) evening, said CNB in a news release on Thursday.



Officers also seized numerous vape-related products, including more than 400 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate, and cash, including S$20,818 (US$16,200), 498 yuan and RM5,800.

CNB officers arrested two men, aged 26 and 28, at the void deck of a residential unit near Telok Blangah Rise.



"Both men put up a struggle to resist arrest and had to be subdued by officers," said CNB.

The officers recovered 68 vape pods believed to contain etomidate - also known as Kpods - from the 26-year-old, while the other man was found with five similar vape pods. Preliminary investigations suggested the men had been transacting before their arrests.



The officers then escorted the men to a unit in the same block, where a 26-year-old man was arrested. Shortly after, officers also arrested a 23-year-old man outside the unit for suspected drug offences.

A search of the premises uncovered 327 pods suspected to contain etomidate.

In the same evening, four people were arrested separately by CNB officers for suspected drug offences.



Two men, aged 29 and 32, were arrested in the vicinity of Hougang Avenue 9. Officers who searched their unit recovered several vape-related products and cash.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested in his residential unit in the vicinity of Boon Lay Drive. Officers found vape-related products, including five e-vaporiser pods believed to be laced with etomidate.

Officers later arrested an 18-year-old woman, who was found with vape-related products, including one e-vaporiser pod believed to contain etomidate, outside the unit.

The woman had planned to collect etomidate e-vaporisers from the man, preliminary investigations showed.

"We will continue to monitor and work closely with the relevant agencies to support the Government’s response against etomidate and sending a clear message that such illegal activities will not be tolerated,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ng Khai Song, Director of Intelligence Division at CNB.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those who import, sell or distribute etomidate-laced e-vaporisers will face prosecution.