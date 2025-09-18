Four people caught in four-day vape enforcement operation in Tampines and CBD areas

SINGAPORE: As they strolled through the evening crowd in Tampines, the three plainclothes Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officers kept a watchful eye.

They were there to nab vape users as part of a four-day joint operation with the National Environment Agency (NEA) to target hotspot areas, including Tampines and the Central Business District.

In total, four people between the ages of 24 and 43 were caught for vaping-related offences and fined on the spot. A total of 27 e-vaporisers and related components were seized.