Four people caught in four-day vape enforcement operation in Tampines and CBD areas
The Health Sciences Authority and the National Environment Agency seized a total of 27 vapes and related components.
SINGAPORE: As they strolled through the evening crowd in Tampines, the three plainclothes Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officers kept a watchful eye.
They were there to nab vape users as part of a four-day joint operation with the National Environment Agency (NEA) to target hotspot areas, including Tampines and the Central Business District.
In total, four people between the ages of 24 and 43 were caught for vaping-related offences and fined on the spot. A total of 27 e-vaporisers and related components were seized.
Members of the media were invited to observe operations at Tampines on Wednesday (Sep 17).
We were split into three groups and followed two to three officers at a distance. There were no set routes; the officers mainly targeted designated smoking corners around shopping malls – at times even blending in with smokers by sitting nearby.
In total, two people were caught for vape-related offences during the almost three-hour-long operation, which started at 5pm. The authorities also seized a total of 18 vapes and related components.
The first vape user was nabbed near a smoking corner just 10 minutes into operations. HSA officers approached the delivery rider, who was fined on the spot.
Towards the end of the operations, NEA officers caught another man with a vape outside a mall.
The officers requested that he remove his shoes and jacket as they searched his belongings. The man pleaded with officers, but was also fined on the spot.
It was not clear whether they were first-time offenders.
During the operation, nine people were caught for underage smoking and referred to the Health Promotion Board.
A 20-year-old was also caught with duty-unpaid cigarettes. He was referred to officers at the Singapore Customs, who arrived at the scene about an hour later.
Enforcement against vaping has intensified as Singapore clamps down on the practice.
On Sep 9, the Ministry of Health and HSA said that more than 5,000 frontline enforcement officers have been authorised to enforce vaping rules - almost twice the previous number.
Stricter penalties against vaping kicked in on Sep 1, with first-time offenders under 18 facing an increased fine of S$500 while those 18 and above will be fined S$700.
Second-time offenders must undergo a three-month rehabilitation programme. Third or subsequent offenders will be prosecuted under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act (TCASA) and subject to a maximum fine of S$2,000.
The penalties are harsher for those found using etomidate-laced vapes, known as Kpods. Etomidate, an anaesthetic agent, was listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Sep 1.
Under the new framework, Kpod offenders must attend rehabilitation programmes in addition to paying higher fines. Those who do not complete the programme will be prosecuted.