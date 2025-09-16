More than 18,400 vapes seized from Malaysian lorry at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: More than 18,400 e-vaporisers and 1,400 related components were uncovered in a Malaysian-registered lorry at Tuas Checkpoint on Monday (Sep 15), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday.

"This marks the largest haul of smuggled e-vaporisers detected at Singapore's land checkpoints since stronger penalties (for vape-related offences) took effect from Sep 1, 2025," ICA said in a Facebook post.

The lorry was at Tuas Checkpoint at around 7am on Monday when it was profiled by ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC) through pre-arrival risk assessment and directed for enhanced checks, the authority said.