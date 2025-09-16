More than 18,400 vapes seized from Malaysian lorry at Tuas Checkpoint
The lorry had been declared as carrying "components for motorised external roll-up blinds".
SINGAPORE: More than 18,400 e-vaporisers and 1,400 related components were uncovered in a Malaysian-registered lorry at Tuas Checkpoint on Monday (Sep 15), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday.
"This marks the largest haul of smuggled e-vaporisers detected at Singapore's land checkpoints since stronger penalties (for vape-related offences) took effect from Sep 1, 2025," ICA said in a Facebook post.
The lorry was at Tuas Checkpoint at around 7am on Monday when it was profiled by ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC) through pre-arrival risk assessment and directed for enhanced checks, the authority said.
During the course of the inspection, officers found over 18,400 vapes and 1,400 related components in the vehicle, which had been declared as carrying "components for motorised external roll-up blinds".
A Malaysian man was arrested in connection with the case and referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigations.
Singapore has been cracking down on vaping, with hundreds caught for offences related to e-vaporisers in recent weeks.
On Sep 1, it implemented stiffer fines for vape users and suppliers after listing etomidate – an anaesthetic agent found in vapes known as Kpods – in the Misuse of Drugs Act as a Class C drug.
"Border security is a crucial aspect of the enforcement strategy against e-vaporisers," said ICA.
"As guardians of the nation's borders, ICA remains committed to safeguarding Singapore by ensuring our borders remain safe and secure."