October BTO launch offers 1,900 two-room Flexi flats; singles can buy such units at any location for the first time
SINGAPORE: About 1,900 two-room Flexi flats will be rolled out in October’s Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise, marking the first launch that singles can apply for such units at any location.
Previously, eligible singles could only buy new 2-room Flexi flats (of 99-year lease) if they were in non-mature estates.
However, it was announced last year that the Housing and Development Board (HDB) would no longer be categorising housing estates as mature or non-mature from the second half of 2024.
Instead, new flats will be classified Standard, Plus or Prime depending on their location and other attributes.
Under the new flat classification, eligible first-timer singles can apply for new 2-room Flexi flats across all locations.
“HDB will set aside up to 65 per cent of the non-senior 2-room Flexi flats in Standard, Plus and Prime projects in a BTO exercise for first-timer singles,” it said.
The upcoming October BTO exercise will see the launch of 1,902 two-room Flexi flats in 10 out of 15 BTO projects islandwide, in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Jurong West, Kallang/Whampoa, Pasir Ris and Sengkang, according to HDB.
The first two BTO exercises of this year saw a total of 2,227 two-room Flexi flats rolled out in the non-mature estates.
Earlier this year, analysts said they expect more than 8,500 flats to be launched in October’s BTO exercise, with nearly half to fall under the new Plus category.
“There may be more applications from singles in (the October) exercise as some of them may have held back, waiting for the opportunity to apply for flats in mature estates,” said Huttons' senior director for data analytics Lee Sze Teck.
“Some of the BTO projects in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Kallang/Whampoa and Pasir Ris may see more applications.
“Timing this change with the largest BTO launch of more than 8,500 flats in October 2024 may help to meet this demand.”
The upcoming BTO exercise marks the latest in a series of changes over the years to widen public housing options for singles.
In 1991, a new scheme was implemented to allow singles aged 35 years old and above to buy HDB flats on the resale market. Initially, they were limited to 3-room or smaller flats at selected locations, but this was later extended to resale flats of any size at any location.
But they could not buy new flats from HDB until 2013, when singles were allowed to apply for new two-room flats from HDB in non-mature estates.
From mid-2025, eligible singles will have priority access when they apply for a BTO flat to live with or near their parents, HDB said, with more details to be shared soon,
“We will continue to review our housing policies and make adjustments where necessary, to ensure they continue to support the housing needs and aspirations of singles who wish to have a place of their own,” said HDB.