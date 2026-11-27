SINGAPORE: As Singapore marks 200 years of the rule of law, leaders of the legal fraternity on Friday (Nov 27) stressed that the law and the institutions built around it must serve the people first.

Minister for Law Edwin Tong said the success of Singapore's legal system should be measured not only by the standing of its courts and lawyers, but by whether people can understand their rights, get the help they need and obtain remedies that work in practice.

"We must ... never lose sight of the fact that it is our people whom the rule of law is meant to serve," he said at a historic bicentennial sitting of the court attended by judges and lawyers both local and foreign.



Mr Tong said that what appears to be a legal issue or policy question often concerns someone's livelihood, family, or a business they spent years or a lifetime building.

"To them, it is their life. That is a perspective we must never lose," said Mr Tong, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs.