2026 school year to start on Jan 2, end on Nov 20

SINGAPORE: The 2026 school year for all Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens, primary and secondary schools will begin on Jan 2 and end on Nov 20.

Students in Kindergarten 2 and from Primary 2 to 6 will report to school on Jan 5, said the ministry on Wednesday (Jul 30).

Those entering their first year in junior colleges (JCs) and Millennia Institute (MI) will start on Feb 4, with the rest of the JC and MI students starting earlier, on Jan 12.

VACATION PERIODS

There are four vacation periods for schools, JCs and MI in 2026.

For MOE kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, the first vacation period starts on Mar 14 and ends on Mar 22. The second begins May 30 and ends on Jun 28, the third runs from Sep 5 to Sep 13 and the fourth from Nov 21 to Dec 31.

JCs and MI mainly share the first three vacation periods as MOE kindergartens, primary and secondary schools.

However, the final vacation period for JC students in Year 1 and MI students in Years 1 and 2 will be from Nov 28 to Dec 31.

JC students in Year 2 and MI students in Year 3 will have their vacation period from the end of the GCE A-Level examinations to Dec 31.

There will also be three scheduled school holidays in 2026: