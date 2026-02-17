About 23,000 community care sector employees could get at least 7% pay raise as part of new salary guidelines

SINGAPORE: About 23,000 community care organisation staff members could see at least a 7 per cent pay increment as part of new salary guidelines, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Tuesday (Feb 17).

Noting that an increase in salary for staff members would translate to an increase in operational costs, Mr Ong also said that there will be a first tranche of support of S$100 million (US$79 million) to help defray the cost of the higher salaries.



During his visit to St Luke's Hospital on the first day of Chinese New Year, he also said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) will be issuing new salary guidelines for the community care organisation staff members "in the next couple of months".



Community care organisations "will then need to digest them, make the necessary plans, and I think it should be ready for implementation end of this year or early next year", Mr Ong said.



"I hope that with this move, we continue to make healthcare an attractive career," he added.



Community care organisations provide a variety of intermediate and long-term services for people who require further care and treatment after being discharged from a general hospital. They also include seniors living in the community who may need help with their daily activities.



Healthcare professionals in the sector work in places such as community hospitals, nursing homes and hospices.

On the first day of Chinese New Year last year, Mr Ong announced a plan to increase the salary packages of 37,000 allied health professionals (AHPs), pharmacists, and administrative, ancillary and support staff.