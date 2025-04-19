3 men arrested for illegally entering Singapore waters; coast guard officer injured in chase

SINGAPORE: Three men were arrested by the Police Coast Guard for illegal entry into Singapore territorial waters, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Saturday (Apr 19).

The SPF said that at around 2.05pm on Friday, coast guard officers spotted an unidentified sampan when patrolling along the waters near Pulau Sarimbun, an island off Singapore's northwestern coast.

When the officers approached the sampan, it sped off towards Malaysia.

The officers then pursued the sampan, which made “dangerous manoeuvres”, SPF said.

Throughout the chase, which took place within Singapore territorial waters, two men fell overboard but were able to climb back onto the sampan.

The sampan also collided with the coast guard vessel twice before it was stopped, the police added.