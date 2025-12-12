38 Oxley Road site gazetted as Singapore national monument

SINGAPORE: The site at 38 Oxley Road was on Friday (Dec 12) gazetted as Singapore’s 77th national monument, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and National Heritage Board (NHB) said. The order comes into effect on Saturday.

In a joint press release, the authorities said Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo has issued a preservation order to gazette the site under the Preservation of Monuments Act 2009.

His decision took into consideration a written objection submitted by Mr Lee Hsien Yang to the Prime Minister’s Office and NHB on Nov 17.

"In his objection letter, Mr Lee Hsien Yang objected to the preservation of the site, stating, among other things, that Mr Lee Kuan Yew was ‘clear and unambiguous’ throughout his life that he wanted his home at 38 Oxley Road to be demolished,” said MCCY and NHB.

“In line with established processes under the Preservation of Monuments Act, NHB has reviewed the objection letter and maintained its recommendation that the site is worthy of preservation as a National Monument for its historic significance and national importance.”

In deciding to proceed with the preservation of the site, MCCY and NHB noted that Mr Lee Hsien Yang’s objection letter did not challenge the site’s historic significance or national importance, nor the evaluation process for identifying potential national monuments.

"Mr Lee Hsien Yang also did not dispute the Preservation of Sites and Monuments Advisory Board’s assessment of the site’s preservation worthiness.

"It was clearly documented in the 2018 Report of the Ministerial Committee on 38 Oxley Road that while Mr Lee’s personal preference was for the building at 38 Oxley Road to be demolished, he was prepared to accept options other than demolition, provided that suitable arrangements were made to refurbish the building and keep it in a habitable state; and protect his family’s privacy."

TREATMENT OF STRUCTURES TO BE STUDIED

MCCY and NHB said preserving the site does not mean that the building and structures on the site must be kept in their original state.

“As acting minister explained in parliament, the appropriate treatment of the building and structures will be subject to further study, once the government has access to the site.

"Nevertheless, to respect Mr Lee’s wishes, the government has committed to removing the private living spaces from the interior of the building to protect the privacy of Mr Lee and his family under all eventual options.

“Acting Minister concurred with the Preservation of Sites and Monuments Advisory Board’s assessment that the site has strong national significance worthy of preservation as a national monument, as it bore witness to pivotal events in the 1950s that marked Singapore's transition from a colony to an independent nation.

“It was also the venue for conversations, activities and decisions by our founding leaders and other key individuals, which profoundly shaped the trajectory of Singapore's independence movement and our subsequent national history.

"The site witnessed discussions where these key individuals formulated their vision and plans for Singapore, leading to Singapore’s first fully-independent government following the 1959 Legislative Assembly elections. This makes the site a unique and foundational part of the story of Singapore’s independence."

Against this backdrop, MCCY and NHB said the decision to preserve the site is made in the public interest, and goes beyond the personal preferences of any individual.

They added that preserving the site will allow current and future generations of Singaporeans to reflect upon significant events in the nation’s history that took place there, and the ideals and values that have shaped Singapore.

ACQUIRING THE SITE

With the issuance of the Preservation Order, MCCY and NHB said the government intends to acquire the site to safeguard and preserve it in keeping with its historic significance and national importance.

“Preserving and acquiring the site means that it cannot be redeveloped for residential, commercial or other private uses. After acquisition, the relevant authorities will assess the condition of the buildings and structures within the site, and undertake a detailed study to consider the next steps.

“While the government intends to convert the site into a public space, with one possible outcome being a heritage park, all options, including those outlined by the 2018 Ministerial Committee, will be considered before a decision is made.

"Regardless of the option taken, the government has committed to respecting Mr Lee’s wishes to protect his family’s privacy by removing all traces of their private living spaces from the interior of the house.

"Under no circumstances will the interior of the house as Mr Lee Kuan Yew knew, be displayed, recorded, remodelled or duplicated elsewhere."