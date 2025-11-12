Commentary: How Singapore preserves 38 Oxley Road site will be key for our young nation

SINGAPORE: The recent announcement by the Singapore government of its intention to gazette 38 Oxley Road site as a national monument caused a minor stir in the country, and understandably so.

After all, it was the latest development in a long-running saga that has unfolded since Lee Kuan Yew’s death in 2015.

Singapore’s founding prime minister lived in the property from the 1940s until his death, and the bungalow was where his three children grew up. It also hosted meetings that led to the formation of the People’s Action Party (PAP) and many meetings of the country’s early leaders.

Tensions formed around the property following his death, with relations between Mr Lee’s eldest son and former prime minister Lee Hsien Loong and his two siblings souring over their father’s wish for the property to be destroyed.

While the majority of Singaporeans are unlikely to have ever stepped foot inside the property or have a clear memory of where exactly it is, the divisions between the Lee siblings have spilled over into the political realm and created buzz in parliament and outside of it.

The dust will eventually settle over the family feud, but how the fate of the property is resolved could have broader implications for Singapore’s national narrative and its citizens.