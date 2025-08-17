Commentary: What it means for Singapore to be exceptional needs updating
If exceptionalism has taken Singapore to where it is today, the challenges that lie ahead will require a renewed, refreshed exceptionalism, says SUSS’ Terence Ho.
SINGAPORE: In his National Day Message last week, PM Lawrence Wong said that “to stay ahead, Singapore must remain exceptional – in our cohesion, in our resolve, in our performance”.
Mr Wong will deliver his second National Day Rally speech, where he is likely to expand on these themes and announce key policy directions. The speech comes amid a changing global and domestic context, as Singapore navigates economic uncertainty, shifting geopolitical tides and a generational shift in aspirations.
Singapore’s exceptionalism has long been baked into the national psyche. Our founding story, recounted through museum installations and National Day skits, tells of how a country that was “not meant to be” overcame considerable odds to build a successful economy and society within a generation. Singapore’s rapid ascent from Third World to First has been hailed as nothing less than an “economic miracle”.
In this narrative, exceptionalism is tied to vulnerability and survival. Being exceptional was the only way for a small nation lacking natural resources to survive. Singapore, therefore, had to be the best in everything - whether it was having the busiest port, best airline, top-performing students, or being ranked among the world’s most competitive nations.
TIME TO TAKE THE FOOT OFF THE GAS?
Does this narrative need updating now that Singapore has become an affluent nation with considerable financial and human resources? While some argue for a more confident posture, others believe that as Singapore’s inherent vulnerabilities of size and geography remain, we cannot afford to take our foot off the gas.
Even if the latter is true for the nation, it must be squared with the inclinations and aspirations of the citizenry. Many young Singaporeans, having grown up in relative comfort, unsurprisingly lack the hunger that drove their grandparents to endure hardship in order to eke out a living.
Our youths are more likely to prioritise work-life balance and seek work that is meaningful, rather than merely a means to earn a living. It is not uncommon for young Singaporeans to job hop until they find a position that is to their liking.
However, this doesn’t mean that the young have gone “strawberry” soft or that Singapore will invariably lose its edge. Young Singaporeans can leverage the greater opportunities available to them to chart different paths to success and in so doing, take Singapore to greater heights. This will still require individual drive – perhaps motivated less by fear of privation, and more by passion and the desire to make a difference.
It goes without saying that Singapore must find ways to earn a living in a competitive world wracked by trade and geopolitical tensions. This suggests that the nation must continue to be exceptional, although the very concept of exceptionalism needs broadening in the light of changed circumstances.
It is no longer just about topping rankings or excelling in narrow measures of performance. In the current context, Singapore requires exceptional resilience, innovation and cohesion – points alluded to in PM Wong’s National Day Message where he highlighted that Singapore must “move faster, adapt quicker and innovate smarter.” For Singapore to be exceptional in these dimensions, both national policy and individual action have a part to play.
RESILIENCE AND ADAPTABILITY
Resilience and adaptability are a must in an era of rapid change induced by technological advances and a volatile global environment. At the national level, this means investing in resource buffers – financial, human and infrastructure – and designing for optionality.
For instance, Changi Airport and Tuas Port are undergoing significant expansion, ahead of demand. Singapore is also building up expertise in nuclear energy to have the option of adding nuclear to its energy mix should the need arise.
Adaptive policymaking is key in a complex, uncertain environment where it is often necessary to act before all the facts become known. In such a situation, it is important to respond first and adjust the approach on the fly as needed.
For individuals, this means building career health and resilience through continuous reskilling. It is also about exercising learning agility, which is the ability to apply past experience to new or different circumstances. Finally, there is a need for fortitude to bounce back from inevitable setbacks.
INNOVATION
As Singapore is now on par with advanced economies in income per capita, it can no longer rely on “catch-up” growth. The nation must therefore be at the forefront of innovation, leveraging our size and nimbleness. Greater affluence can in fact give Singapore an edge, as more Singaporeans now have the confidence and resources to start innovative companies.
Being an innovative nation is not just about entrepreneurship and breakthrough innovations, important as these may be. It requires all Singaporeans to take pride in their work, seeking to add unique value through daily innovation. This is critical for employability amid the AI revolution, and is also necessary for a world-class workforce.
The public sector, too, must continue to set the pace. It has a track record of world-leading innovations, from electronic road pricing and our unique housing model to the recent introduction of passport-less immigration clearance. Public agencies should not rest on their laurels, but continue to pursue innovation to improve their service to the public.
SOCIETAL COHESION
With societies across the world polarising along ideological lines, social cohesion can be Singapore’s secret sauce for success. However, this cannot be just left to chance; it is a continual work in progress.
Overlaying the traditional fault lines of race and religion are new divisions stemming from socioeconomic status, identity politics and more. Meanwhile, malicious actors seek to sow division among Singaporeans, and are poised to exploit any domestic tensions to further their agenda.
Singapore’s continued success hinges on the ability of Singaporeans to work together and strive for the collective good despite differences in beliefs. This requires constructive politics; our leaders need to set the tone, and take steps to address grievances before they erupt into full-blown crises. Everyone in society has a role to play in strengthening the middle ground and enlarging the common space for all Singaporeans.
If exceptionalism has taken Singapore to where it is today, the challenges that lie ahead will require a renewed, refreshed exceptionalism – in resilience, innovation and cohesion – for Singapore to continue thriving in the next 60 years.
Terence Ho is Associate Professor (Practice) at the Institute for Adult Learning, Singapore University of Social Sciences. He is the author of Future-Ready Governance: Perspectives on Singapore and the World (2024).