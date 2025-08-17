Commentary: What it means for Singapore to be exceptional needs updating

TIME TO TAKE THE FOOT OFF THE GAS?

Does this narrative need updating now that Singapore has become an affluent nation with considerable financial and human resources? While some argue for a more confident posture, others believe that as Singapore’s inherent vulnerabilities of size and geography remain, we cannot afford to take our foot off the gas.

Even if the latter is true for the nation, it must be squared with the inclinations and aspirations of the citizenry. Many young Singaporeans, having grown up in relative comfort, unsurprisingly lack the hunger that drove their grandparents to endure hardship in order to eke out a living.

Our youths are more likely to prioritise work-life balance and seek work that is meaningful, rather than merely a means to earn a living. It is not uncommon for young Singaporeans to job hop until they find a position that is to their liking.

However, this doesn’t mean that the young have gone “strawberry” soft or that Singapore will invariably lose its edge. Young Singaporeans can leverage the greater opportunities available to them to chart different paths to success and in so doing, take Singapore to greater heights. This will still require individual drive – perhaps motivated less by fear of privation, and more by passion and the desire to make a difference.

It goes without saying that Singapore must find ways to earn a living in a competitive world wracked by trade and geopolitical tensions. This suggests that the nation must continue to be exceptional, although the very concept of exceptionalism needs broadening in the light of changed circumstances.

It is no longer just about topping rankings or excelling in narrow measures of performance. In the current context, Singapore requires exceptional resilience, innovation and cohesion – points alluded to in PM Wong’s National Day Message where he highlighted that Singapore must “move faster, adapt quicker and innovate smarter.” For Singapore to be exceptional in these dimensions, both national policy and individual action have a part to play.