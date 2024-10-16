38 Oxley Road: A timeline of events

SINGAPORE: Mr Lee Hsien Yang, the youngest son of Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, said on Tuesday (Oct 15) that he would apply to demolish their family home at 38 Oxley Road.

This came days after his sister Dr Lee Wei Ling died. The only daughter of Mr Lee Kuan Yew had continued living at 38 Oxley Road after her father's death in 2015.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang said his decision was in accordance with his parents' wishes, and that he was now the sole legal owner of the house.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said in response to CNA's queries that they have not received any applications regarding 38 Oxley Road.

WHAT'S THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE HOUSE?

The property at 38 Oxley Road was built in the late 19th century, and Mr Lee Kuan Yew lived there from the 1940s until his death.

The house is associated with key events in Singapore's history. Founding fathers such as Dr Goh Keng Swee and Dr Toh Chin Chye held meetings in its basement dining room in the 1950s, which led to the formation of today's ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s children - Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the late Dr Lee and Mr Lee Hsien Yang - also grew up at 38 Oxley Road.

WHAT DID LEE KUAN YEW WANT FOR IT?

Mr Lee Kuan Yew had on several occasions publicly expressed his wish for the house to be demolished after his death.

He stated in a letter to the Cabinet in October 2010 that it should “not be kept as a kind of relic for people to tramp through” and that it has “no merit as architecture”.

In his book Hard Truths to Keep Singapore Going, published in January 2011, he was quoted as saying: "Because of my house the neighbouring houses cannot build high. Now demolish my house and change the planning rules, go up, the land value will go up."

He reiterated his stance in July 2011 in another letter to the Cabinet.

But this met with opposition from Cabinet ministers when he asked them about it.

Subsequently, in another letter to the Cabinet in December 2011, Mr Lee said he had reflected on the matter after the Cabinet was unanimous in saying the property should not be demolished; and that he had decided that if it was to be preserved, work needed to be carried out.

The house should have its foundations reinforced and the whole building refurbished, and then be let out for people to live in, as an empty building will “soon decline and decay”, he said.

Yet in his final will executed in 2013, Mr Lee returned to saying he wanted the house to be demolished, and if that were not possible, the property should be closed to everyone except family and descendants.