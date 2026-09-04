52 Singaporeans arrested, detained in China over suspected pyramid scheme

SINGAPORE: Fifty-two Singaporeans have been arrested and detained in Guangxi, China, over suspected pyramid scheme activities and related offences, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and police said on Friday (Sep 4).

This is believed to be the largest number of Singaporeans arrested and detained overseas at any one time.

MFA said it has been engaging the Chinese authorities through the Singapore Embassy in Beijing and the Singapore Consulate-General in Guangzhou, and has been informed that investigations are ongoing.

According to three sources CNA spoke to, those arrested had been detained since at least the middle of July.

In response to CNA queries, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday: “China handles cases involving foreign nationals in accordance with the law and fully protects the lawful rights and interests of those involved.”

Under Chinese law, suspects of certain crimes can be held for up to 37 days before authorities decide whether to formally arrest them.