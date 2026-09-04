52 Singaporeans arrested, detained in China over suspected pyramid scheme
Three sources told CNA those arrested had been detained since at least mid-July.
SINGAPORE: Fifty-two Singaporeans have been arrested and detained in Guangxi, China, over suspected pyramid scheme activities and related offences, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and police said on Friday (Sep 4).
This is believed to be the largest number of Singaporeans arrested and detained overseas at any one time.
MFA said it has been engaging the Chinese authorities through the Singapore Embassy in Beijing and the Singapore Consulate-General in Guangzhou, and has been informed that investigations are ongoing.
According to three sources CNA spoke to, those arrested had been detained since at least the middle of July.
In response to CNA queries, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday: “China handles cases involving foreign nationals in accordance with the law and fully protects the lawful rights and interests of those involved.”
Under Chinese law, suspects of certain crimes can be held for up to 37 days before authorities decide whether to formally arrest them.
MFA said it has visited all 52 Singaporeans to check on their well-being and provide consular assistance. It is also in contact with their next of kin.
At the MFA headquarters on Friday morning, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann told reporters that ministry officers have made three visits to the detainees so far.
This included conveying requests from the detainees and messages from their families, as well as facilitating administrative matters.
She added that she has met the family members of most of the detainees. "We’re doing all we can to help them through an understandably difficult time."
“Even as we provide consular assistance to the affected Singaporeans, I would like to emphasise that the Singapore government does not interfere in the judicial process and investigations of other countries, just as we expect foreign governments to respect our laws and legal process,” said Ms Sim.
“The Singapore government will continue to pay close attention to the case, and stress that due process should be accorded to our citizens.”
Ms Sim also reiterated that Singaporeans should exercise caution when considering business or investment schemes, whether overseas or local.
This is especially so for schemes involving the recruitment of participants, upfront payment of large sums of money or promises of unusually high returns, she said.
“Singaporeans travelling or residing overseas are reminded to abide by the laws of their host countries,” she added.
Additional reporting by Lee Gim Siong