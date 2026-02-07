Six-year-old girl dies after accident in Chinatown; police investigations ongoing

SINGAPORE: A six-year-old girl died following a road accident near the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Chinatown on Friday (Feb 6).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it was alerted to the accident involving a car and two pedestrians along South Bridge Road at around 11.50am on Friday.

The two pedestrians, a six-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman, were taken conscious to hospital, where the girl later died.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital following the accident.

A 38-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing, said SPF.

Photos and a video of the accident's aftermath were uploaded on social media, showing a man holding a girl as a woman lies on the road next to them.

Several bystanders are also seen gathering to help the victims.

In the video, a woman is heard saying that an ambulance had been called, while other bystanders are seen using umbrellas to shelter the victims from the sun.