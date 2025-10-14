7-day work weeks, marking while at home: Singapore teachers say they're as busy as ever if not more

SINGAPORE: As an English and mathematics teacher in a Singapore primary school, Heidi starts her day at 5.30am.

Classes start two hours later and run until about 1.30pm when school ends. Three times a week, she holds remedial classes until about 3pm. After that, or co-curricular activity commitments, she marks assignments until 5pm.

“Two to three times a week, I continue working in the evenings. On Saturday and Sunday, I also spend an hour or two planning lessons and marking as well. Actually, I would say I do work seven days a week,” she told CNA.

“It really has affected my time with my family members because I’m literally marking while I’m at home.”

Earlier in October, an OECD teaching and learning international survey found that educators in Singapore worked longer hours and were more likely to experience a lot of stress compared to the global average.

Like Heidi, teachers CNA spoke to said their overall workloads have either remained the same or increased, despite the Ministry of Education's (MOE) attempts to tackle this issue.

All the teachers agreed to be interviewed for this article on condition of anonymity, as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Measures that have been rolled out in recent years range from efforts to reduce examination administrative loads to investment in automated marking and artificial intelligence assessment tools.

But one thing that has made a notable difference was former Education Minister Chan Chun Sing setting baseline expectations for communication, the teachers told CNA.

In September 2024, he said teachers should not be expected to respond to work-related messages outside of school hours, except in emergencies; and that he did not expect them to share their personal mobile numbers with parents.

Nick, who teaches English and literature in a secondary school, chose to give his phone number to parents anyway, for "convenience". He said he used to get emails, messages and calls outside of work hours.

But after Mr Chan “set the tone”, which was backed by a school-wide understanding, it has helped to reduce stress, Nick added.