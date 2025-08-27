Schools to get stronger anti-bullying policies, review of discipline framework: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will strengthen school policies on bullying and harmful behaviour in the next phase of its internal review, Minister for Education Desmond Lee said on Wednesday (Aug 27).

The Comprehensive Action Review against Bullying, which began in early 2025, aims to improve existing structures and processes to better tackle bullying in schools, he said.

Mr Lee was speaking at a dialogue with about 20 educators, parents and members of COMPASS (COMmunity and Parents in Support of Schools) at the MOE headquarters. The dialogue session was not open to the media for reporting.

In the next phase of the review, the ministry will look into enhancing the framework for discipline, rehabilitation and restorative practices in schools.

It will also make reporting channels more available and accessible for students who have been bullied, and improve peer support within schools.

“Let me be clear from the onset that any form of hurtful behaviour is wrong and unacceptable. We do not, and will not, condone bullying and hurtful behaviour,” Mr Lee said.

His remarks follow a series of recent bullying incidents. In the latest incident, three students at Sengkang Green Primary School were suspended after threatening to kill their classmate and her family.

Earlier this year, a video of teenagers threatening a boy with a knife and another video of Montfort Secondary School students fighting went viral.