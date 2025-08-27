Schools to get stronger anti-bullying policies, review of discipline framework: Desmond Lee
Reporting channels for students who have been bullied will be made more available and accessible, says Education Minister Desmond Lee.
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will strengthen school policies on bullying and harmful behaviour in the next phase of its internal review, Minister for Education Desmond Lee said on Wednesday (Aug 27).
The Comprehensive Action Review against Bullying, which began in early 2025, aims to improve existing structures and processes to better tackle bullying in schools, he said.
Mr Lee was speaking at a dialogue with about 20 educators, parents and members of COMPASS (COMmunity and Parents in Support of Schools) at the MOE headquarters. The dialogue session was not open to the media for reporting.
In the next phase of the review, the ministry will look into enhancing the framework for discipline, rehabilitation and restorative practices in schools.
It will also make reporting channels more available and accessible for students who have been bullied, and improve peer support within schools.
“Let me be clear from the onset that any form of hurtful behaviour is wrong and unacceptable. We do not, and will not, condone bullying and hurtful behaviour,” Mr Lee said.
His remarks follow a series of recent bullying incidents. In the latest incident, three students at Sengkang Green Primary School were suspended after threatening to kill their classmate and her family.
Earlier this year, a video of teenagers threatening a boy with a knife and another video of Montfort Secondary School students fighting went viral.
SCHOOLS AS A SAFE SPACE
In addition to improving school policies, greater emphasis will be placed on values education, using contemporary examples during Character and Citizenship Education lessons, Mr Lee said.
He added that the ministry will provide more support for schools and educators through professional development and the use of technology to assist educators.
Schools will also strengthen partnerships with parents to promote positive role-modelling at home. The ministry will share resources with parents on how they can have conversations with their children to reinforce positive behaviours, he said.
Parents are the "most crucial partners" in this work, he said, adding that more can be achieved if parents and teachers work closely together.
Mr Lee said that the ministry will also do more to guide and support children.
“Our schools must continue to be a safe space for children to learn the right values, discover who they are, build friendships, and fulfil their potential,” he said.
He added that they put systems in place to “try to catch problems early”.
“But children and youth are young, they are still growing, developing a sense of what is right or wrong, and learning how to interact and work with others,” he said.
Addressing bullying behaviour is not a simple issue, and the approach is not always clear-cut, especially when children’s accounts differ or different stakeholders have different perspectives on the appropriate response.
“Ultimately, we all want the same outcome for our children. We want schools that are safe spaces where our students develop sound values, learn and forge friendships, and for our educators to be able to steward and shape young lives,” he said.
The consultations and discussions will continue until the end of the year, and the ministry will share its key recommendations and follow-up actions in the first half of 2026.