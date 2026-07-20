77-year-old man on trial for sexual abuse of girl, 14, who became pregnant

SINGAPORE: When her mother contracted breast cancer, a young girl grew closer to an elderly family friend, but this man allegedly abused her sexually, impregnated her and made her get an abortion.

The Singaporean man, now 77, went on trial on Monday (Jul 20) for 10 charges, mostly for committing obscene acts with a young person and sexual penetration of a minor.

Another three charges were stood down or set aside temporarily while the trial proceeds.

The court imposed gag orders which forbid the identification of the man and the alleged victim.

THE CASE

The man was a 64-year-old insurance agent who owned a business at the time of the offences in 2012 and 2013.

The alleged victim's mother was his secretary.

The man had been a close family friend since the alleged victim was a toddler, the prosecution said.

When the girl's mother contracted breast cancer when the girl was in Secondary 2, the man was entrusted with looking after the girl and her older sister.

Instead, he crossed emotional and physical boundaries and entered into an inappropriate relationship with the girl when she was 14, alleged Deputy Public Prosecutors Tay Jia En and Tan Jun Ya.

The prosecution will lead evidence from five witnesses at the trial, with the alleged victim as their main witness.

They said in their opening statement that the alleged victim had led a sheltered life with few friends.

Although the man was a constant presence around her mother, she initially did not like him, said the prosecutors. This changed when he gave her a listening ear and grew to be her confidante.

After her mother contracted breast cancer, and with her father busy working, the accused was entrusted with fetching the girl and her sister from school and other activities.

He also helped renovate their property and allowed the family to stay rent-free at one of his properties, said the prosecutors.

They claimed that the accused started alienating the girl from her family, saying that her father was a bad person.

The man also allegedly lied to the girl that he was only around 40 years old.

THE PROSECUTION'S CASE

The prosecution's case is that the man picked the girl up from school in 2012 when she was in Secondary 2.

While taking her to tuition in his car, he suddenly held her hand. He began texting her more often and taking her out for meals, said the prosecutors.

He later kissed her while parked at a reservoir, and the girl became desensitised to his acts of holding her hand and kissing her, the prosecution added.

The alleged victim will testify about how the man took her to various locations where he sexually assaulted her and how he attempted to rape her in a car park.

The prosecution said the accused continued to engage in penetrative acts after the girl turned 16 in 2014.

As a result, she became pregnant around early 2015, when she was still studying, alleged the prosecution.

The girl underwent an abortion in February 2015, with the man accompanying her to the clinic. The prosecutors claim that the abortion, which traumatised the girl, was done at the behest of the man.

The illicit relationship continued until the end of 2017 when the alleged victim ceased the relationship.

She consulted the AWARE Sexual Assault Care Centre for advice in 2019 and lodged a police report.

The man is represented by Mr Mark Yeo and Ms Amelia Lee from Fortress Law.

The case continues before Principal District Judge Toh Han Li.

If convicted of committing an obscene act with a young person, the man could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

If convicted of sexual penetration of a minor, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.