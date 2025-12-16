77-year-old man charged with freeing crows, disrupting NParks' trapping operation

SINGAPORE: A 77-year-old man who allegedly cut the cable ties of a bird trap, allowing three crows to escape, was charged in court on Tuesday (Dec 16) with disrupting a National Parks Board (NParks) operation.

Singaporean Tan See Chee, who kept quiet during his brief court mention, is accused of one count of mischief causing disruption to the performance of a public agency's function.

NParks was carrying out crow population management operations at a grass patch near Block 181, Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, on Oct 20 this year.

At about 5.50pm that day, Tan allegedly used a pair of scissors to cut the cable ties securing a bird trap that was placed at the grass patch.

Three birds escaped as a result.

The police said in a statement that Tan's identity was established two days later with the aid of closed-circuit television footage.

The police said they "take a serious view of such acts of mischief" and will not hesitate to take firm action against "those who damage public property or any apparatus deployed to serve public functions".

Tan had the charge read to him in English. The court officer said he intends to plead guilty and would not be engaging a lawyer.

A date was fixed for him to plead guilty in January.

If convicted of committing mischief to disrupt the performance of a public agency's function, he could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.