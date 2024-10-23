About half of new BTO projects to use more robots for painting works from 2025

SINGAPORE: More robots carrying out works such as interior painting will be deployed progressively across about half of all new Build-to-Order (BTO) construction sites starting from next year.

This is part of the Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) efforts to boost construction efficiency by tapping on automation and robotics, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said at an annual forum for building professionals organised by HDB on Wednesday (Oct 23).

Since last year, 10 trials involving construction robots have been carried out at various BTO sites. In a press release on Wednesday, HDB said these trials “have provided insights on the technical efficacy and suitability” of these robotic solutions.

One of the trials involve an "architectural finishing" robot which can automate and speed up labour-intensive tasks such as painting and skimming interior surfaces, with the help of in-built sensors.

Skimming refers to a kind of plastering technique.

The sensors help the robot navigate the site and achieve “precise targeting” for finishing works. Automation also ensures consistency in end-results, HDB said.

A two-year trial for this robot is underway at the Grove Spring @ Yishun BTO site. Since being put to use last August, HDB has observed trade productivity improve by up to 30 per cent - a “positive” outcome that it would like to build on by rolling out these robots to selected BTO sites from next year.

To help contractors who are new to adopting robotic solutions, HDB will partner suppliers to offer the robots at “competitive prices via a term contract”.

“This will enable contractors to access these advanced technologies more affordably, and help contractors to accelerate the process of identifying, onboarding, and deploying suitable robots at our sites,” it added in a press release.