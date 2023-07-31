‘He made all of our lives richer’: Chief Justice lauds late Law Society president Adrian Tan at memorial

SINGAPORE: Some of the most prominent names in Singapore’s legal circles on Monday (Jul 31) paid tribute to former Law Society of Singapore president (LawSoc) Adrian Tan at a memorial held by his law firm.

Mr Tan, who was a partner at TSMP Law Corporation and a veteran lawyer of more than 30 years, died on Jul 8 at age 57 after fighting cancer for more than a year.

Several speakers – including Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam – hailed his gift with words and humour, as well as his close ties with many communities outside of law.

High Court judge Hri Kumar Nair, who became close friends with Mr Tan during their law school days, also spoke of how determined he was to beat his cancer diagnosis despite being given only 12 to 18 months to live.

Mr Tan was diagnosed in March last year, two months after being elected LawSoc president. He then went public a few months later about his condition in a post on the professional networking site LinkedIn.

He had garnered a following on the platform, writing virally popular posts that ranged from keeping cats in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats to the safety of migrant workers.

He was also the bestselling author of The Teenage Textbook and The Teenage Workbook, which he penned in the late 1980s while studying law at the National University of Singapore (NUS). The books were eventually adapted for the stage and screen.