Singapore public-private body to come up with recommendations on better integrating foreign professionals

SINGAPORE: A public-private body has been put together to develop recommendations on better integrating foreign professionals into Singapore's workplaces and communities.

Speaking in parliament on Monday (Mar 10), Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) Alvin Tan said an Alliance for Action (AfA) has been convened to do this.

AfAs are partnerships that bring together the people, private and public sectors to co-create and implement solutions to issues.

This AfA involves the ministry along with the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) and the Singapore Business Federation, said MCCY in an accompanying factsheet.

This AfA will function from February to September this year, and aim to share its proposals in the second half of this year.