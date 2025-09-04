Singapore government pledges US$50,000 for Afghan quake victims
The Singapore Red Cross has also launched a fundraising appeal to support communities devastated by the earthquake.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore government on Thursday (Sep 4) pledged US$50,000 (S$64,000) as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross' (SRC) fundraising efforts for the humanitarian crisis resulting from the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.
"Singapore conveys its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the earthquake," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.
SRC on Thursday also committed S$50,000 to support humanitarian aid and launched a public fundraising appeal to help affected communities.
“Our hearts go out to those affected by the disaster. The devastation is immense, with lives lost, homes destroyed, and communities in desperate need of immediate relief," said Benjamin William, secretary general and CEO of SRC.
The shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan late on Sunday.
At least 1,469 people have been killed and more than 3,700 injured, said the Taliban authorities on Thursday, making the earthquake one of the deadliest in decades to hit the country.
Most of the casualties are in Kunar province, with a dozen dead and hundreds hurt in nearby Nangarhar and Laghman provinces.
SRC's Mr William added that the organisation will work closely with its Red Cross and Red Crescent partners to bring aid to where it is most needed.
"Priority needs include search and rescue support, emergency healthcare and medical supplies, food, clean water, and restoring road access to reach isolated communities," said SRC.
The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) is focusing on emergency shelter assistance as an immediate priority, and is providing immediate aid and conducting needs assessments on the ground. Mobile health teams and ambulances are being redirected to the affected areas.
Relief items like blankets, tents, tarpaulins, water containers, food and water are being dispatched to the affected communities, said SRC. The ARCS has also established temporary camps for displaced families.
More than 1.3 million people have been affected by the quake, and hundreds of homes have been destroyed or damaged, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
The disaster has "further compounded Afghanistan’s already fragile humanitarian landscape marked by years of conflict, economic hardship, droughts, and past disasters", said SRC.
AFP reported on Wednesday that rescue teams are struggling to reach survivors in the mountainous region bordering Pakistan, where the earthquake struck.
MFA said that there are currently no reports of any affected Singaporeans in Afghanistan. It added: "Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Afghanistan as per the existing travel advisory."
MFA advised Singaporeans residing in Afghanistan to remain vigilant, monitor local news and e-register with MFA. Singaporeans who require consular assistance should contact the 24-hour MFA duty office via phone or email.